I get to go back to Jameson Lake tomorrow. It’s the first time I’ll have been there since @quickthreebeers and I (and two other birders) were there for the Carpinteria Christmas count last January.

At that time there were still some spots that were smoking from the Thomas Fire. I can’t wait to see how the birds are doing.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/180228917536.

Tags: birds, jameson lake.