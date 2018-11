acryptozoo:

Ross’s Goose (Chen rossii)

Organisms that like to spend time at sewage-treatment plants:

– aerobic bacteria

– anaerobic bacteria

– rare/vagrant waterfowl

– birdwatchers

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, rogo.