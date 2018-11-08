« ladybingley: ∙ Elinor could sit it no longer. She almost…
Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)Lake Cachuma, 2018-11-08 »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179908393031.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, lake cachuma.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 at 3:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.