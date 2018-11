amissionnebula:

silverhawk: silverhawk: fruit doves are some of my fave birds bc of how beautiful their plumage is, so heres some of the species so they can be more Appreciated!!!! many-colored fruit dove rose-crowned fruit dove superb fruit dove jambu fruit dove orange fruit dove golden fruit dove black-naped fruit dove pink headed fruit dove black chinned fruit dove yellow breasted fruit dove @alackofghosts

Tags: whoa.