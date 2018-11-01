« Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna)Santa Monica Creek, 2018-11-01

iamjapanese: Oscar Droege（German, 1898-1983） via


Schwere See II


Versickerndes Wasser am Strand


Schwarze Bäume


drei alte Bäume


Blaue See

iamjapanese:

Oscar Droege（German, 1898-1983）

via

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179661649833.

