Hutton’s Vireo (Vireo huttoni)Lambert Road, 2018-10-30

Hutton’s Vireo (Vireo huttoni)

Lambert Road, 2018-10-30

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179628817951.

Tags: birds, lambert road, huvi, hutton's vireo.

