« Hutton’s Vireo (Vireo huttoni)Lambert Road, 2018-10-30

dendroica: Fall colors (via USFWS Midwest Region) Photo by…

dendroica:

Fall colors (via USFWS Midwest Region)

Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179629634931.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.