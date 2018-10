White-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis)

Foothill Road, 2018-10-30



Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179603451606.

Tags: birds, insects, WBNU, lambert road, white-breasted nuthatch, that I'm pretty sure sally can totally see, my favorite is the second shot, though blurry, because it captures the amazing levitating-nuthatch trick, which was followed, by the watch me pull a fuzzy bug out of this bark trick.