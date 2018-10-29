shipwreckedcomedy:

Happy Halloween from the ladies of Shipwrecked! We felt like it was time to do another vintage inspired photoshoot, so we called on our wonderful photographer friend Eric Carroll and our incredible makeup artist from The Case of the Gilded Lily, Roxy McDanel, help us bring our favorite stop-motion spooky ladies to life. We had a great time putting our own spin on Coraline, Corpse Bride, and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Hope you enjoy the result!

