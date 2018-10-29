ghholt:

I didn’t expect to see this guy on my feeder when I stepped out inning my patio. I wasn’t ready to shoot, I had my tripod in one hand and my camera which was off in the other. I flipped out the power and propped my 600mm on the arm holding the tripod and squeezed off a few shots. Thinking this is an immature Sharp-shinned or Coopers Hawk #hawk #birdsofprey #hawksofinstagram #birds #birding #birdphotography #naturephotography #naturelovers #waxhaw (at Waxhaw, North Carolina)

I’m leaning Cooper’s based on the relatively thin, dark streaks on the breast and belly and the relatively thick legs.

