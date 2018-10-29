bubbagumps:► Film Facts➛ Wonder Womanღ ⁃ As incredibly…

► Film Facts

➛ Wonder Woman

ღ ⁃ As incredibly difficult as it is to believe, director Patty Jenkins has to fight for this now-iconic scene to make it into the movie. Others working on the film were “confused” by what the point of the scene actually was. “It’s my favorite scene in the movie and it’s the most important scene in the movie,” said Jenkins during an interview with Fandango. “It’s also the scene that made the least sense to other people going in, which is why it’s a wonderful victory for me.”