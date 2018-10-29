« shipwreckedcomedy:                  Happy Halloween from the…

bubbagumps:► Film Facts➛ Wonder Womanღ ⁃ As incredibly…

bubbagumps:

Film Facts
Wonder Woman
⁃ As incredibly difficult as it is to believe, director Patty Jenkins has to fight for this now-iconic scene to make it into the movie. Others working on the film were “confused” by what the point of the scene actually was. “It’s my favorite scene in the movie and it’s the most important scene in the movie,” said Jenkins during an interview with Fandango. “It’s also the scene that made the least sense to other people going in, which is why it’s a wonderful victory for me.”

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179562819772.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.