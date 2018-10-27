shipwreckedcomedy:

In case you missed our announcement yesterday, we’re raising money for a holiday short featuring Edgar Allan Poe and Lenore the Lady Ghost. Join us tomorrow for our first livestr- uhh – DEATHstream to kick it off and celebrate Halloween!

October 28th, 12pm – 3pm PDT. We’ll have snacks, play games, welcome friends, and hand out special awards to anyone who donates during the stream! See you there!