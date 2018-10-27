October 10, 2018. 7:26 a.m.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179498280826.

Tags: every time I go out to get the paper, and it's beautiful, you have to see it, sometimes I forget I took the picture, so you get it later, after i'm going through the photos on my phone, and say huh, i forgot I took that, i forget a lot of things, i think we all do, but i'm pretty sure i'm forgetting more of them than I used to, it's a thing that happens, i'm deciding today, that it isn't so important how many things i forget, it's what I do with the things I remember, so i did this.