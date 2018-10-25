« cateyedcrow: driftinbuddy: fantasy-loving-witchling: pathfinder…

politicalprof:

“Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”

— Abraham Lincoln, “Cooper Union” speech, 1860

