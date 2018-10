cateyedcrow:

driftinbuddy: fantasy-loving-witchling: pathfinderisbestpony: What an adorable start to a murder CROW BABIES no!!!! this is a corncrake chick, also commonly misidentified as a rail’s chick! crow babies are MUCH uglier… putrid little man That putrid little man is also my son whom I love dearly.

Tags: excellent version of this one, crow babies are adorable, fluffy isnt everything.