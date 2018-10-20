Yeah. I was driving back from (unsuccessfully) chasing a Nelson’s Sparrow seen the day before at Jalama Beach, and as I was driving along Jalama Road I noticed a coyote hunting voles (I assume) in a meadow next to the road. I pulled over and turned off the engine, and for about 10 minutes the coyote gradually worked its way across the meadow toward me, ending up about 50 feet away.

I’ve seen a lot more coyotes in the past year of obsessive birdwatching than previously. Coyotes and birdwatchers tend to move in the same circles. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179238790601.