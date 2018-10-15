Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

sometimes when I'm birdwatching, things that aren't birds, just no, san miguelito road, it's such a wonderful place, it's at the end of a long road, with windy meadows, and no reason to go there, unless you're one of the two or three families that farm there, or a birdwatcher, or a bird of prey, yesterday I went there and spent all day, so many cool raptors, a ferruginous hawk, a prairie falcon, a golden eagle, i want us not to self-destruct, so i'm a fan of wind power, but not here.