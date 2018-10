They’re breathtakingly attractive. Also: great news! You’re surrounded by them!

Get a pair of binoculars (any binoculars will do), go to one of those red hotspots where they’ve been reported in the last 30 days, and SEE ONE!

I feel like maybe I should drive up there and provide guide services. It is Very Important That You See This Bird. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179002146486.