Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07People…

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)

Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07

People birdwatch for lots of reasons. For me a lot of it is aesthetic: I just think they’re pretty to look at, and it makes me catch my breath when I see them.

The SAPH is one of my favorites. Maybe my favorite favorite. I’m not sure what it is, and this photo doesn’t do it justice. But this bird has it.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178987609051.

Tags: birds, favorite favorite, say's phoebe, romero canyon, saph.