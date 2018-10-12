« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching
dpicchiophotos: I had my boyfriend who smokes use matches for a… »

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07People…

Say’s Phoebe (Sayornis saya)

Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07

People birdwatch for lots of reasons. For me a lot of it is aesthetic: I just think they’re pretty to look at, and it makes me catch my breath when I see them.

The SAPH is one of my favorites. Maybe my favorite favorite. I’m not sure what it is, and this photo doesn’t do it justice. But this bird has it.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178987609051.

Tags: birds, favorite favorite, say's phoebe, romero canyon, saph.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 12th, 2018 at 11:27 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.