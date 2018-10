elzabethpoldark:

American Whoopee and a few...familiar shots (part one)

Whitley Birdhaus lives!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179002591856.

Tags: fun fact, in my perk package, was a hand-written note from sean, letting me know, that the character, actually was named for the name, he came up with for me in the livestream, iow, the character was named after ME, that made me very happy, b/c i am ridic.