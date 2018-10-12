« dear art historian tumblr: how long did it take John Singer Sargent to complete a painting, on average?

cateyedcrow: vorematty: whatthebec: nobody on this website knows what communism is its the…

cateyedcrow:

vorematty:

whatthebec:

nobody on this website knows what communism is

its the service of christian worship at which bread and wine are shared

You’re thinking of communion.

Communism is the archaic term used, especially in the 19th century, to refer to the illness now more commonly referred to as tuberculosis. 

No, that’s consumption.

Communism is engaging in secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178979538981.

