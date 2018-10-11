« dorcasdeadowes: the pride and prejudice musical we deserve:darcy doesn’t sing a single note even…

Canyon Wren (Catherpes mexicanus)Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07

Canyon Wren (Catherpes mexicanus)

Romero Canyon, 2018-10-07

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178969010511.

Tags: birds, romero canyon, cawr, canyon wren.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, October 11th, 2018 at 7:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.