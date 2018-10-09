« bubbagumps:female awesome meme✔ 1/5 warrior characters➱ éowyn…
Lincoln’s Sparrow (Melospiza lincolnii)Carpinteria Bluffs, 2018-10-09 »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178907518061.

Tags: romero canyon, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 8:57 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.