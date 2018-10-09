« anthropocenesketchbook:My interpretive sign is up at Stebbins…

bubbagumps:female awesome meme✔ 1/5 warrior characters➱ éowyn…

bubbagumps:

female awesome meme
✔ 1/5 warrior characters
éowyn (lord of the rings)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178902860274.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 5:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.