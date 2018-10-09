Birds with beaksTop: Long-billed Curlew (Numenius americanus),…

« Photo
Birds with beaks

Top: Long-billed Curlew (Numenius americanus), Carpinteria State Beach, September 16, 2018

Bottom: Whimbrel (Numenius phaeopus), Campus Point, Santa Barbara, September 21, 2018

Tags: birds, 😜, lbcu, long-billed curlew, whim, whimbrel, linda says the california thrasher makes her think of me, but I think these beaks work too, at evoking a certain... me-specific... feature.

