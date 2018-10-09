« Coot FracasKnowing how much @anonsally enjoys posts about…
bubbagumps:female awesome meme✔ 1/5 warrior characters➱ éowyn… »

anthropocenesketchbook:My interpretive sign is up at Stebbins…

anthropocenesketchbook:

My interpretive sign is up at Stebbins Cold Canyon Reserve! The sign shows how a seasonal stream interacts with plants and animals year-round. I’ve included some sketches from the development of the sign. #interpretivesign #sciart #stebbinscoldcanyon #stebbinscoldcanyonreserve #ucnaturalreserve #ucnaturalreservesystem #coldcreek #seasonalstream
https://www.instagram.com/p/BouvNQPAILK/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=6t1db0xv3iux

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178901182151.

Tags: this is the coolest thing.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at 4:12 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.