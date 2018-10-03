« ostdrossel: Rainy days, weird weather, fall is here.

“Be Better at Listening,” Pomplamoose

“Be Better at Listening,” Pomplamoose

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178721685396.

Tags: pomplamoose, 2359, be better at listening.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 at 11:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.