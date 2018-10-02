« lies: Lines Written in the Days of Growing Darkness Every year…
It’s sunrise-while-I-get-the-paper season again. »

reptilealiensmadeoflight:– Mary Oliver, “Invitation”

reptilealiensmadeoflight:

– Mary Oliver, “Invitation”

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178667578689.

Tags: mary oliver, it is a serious thing, just to be alive.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 7:01 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.