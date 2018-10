up-one-cupcake:

People, I just watched American Whoopee, and it is a silly masterpiece! Not that I expected anything less of course, but seriously. These people are geniuses at being ridiculous, and I love it so much.

Whitley Birdhaus lives! 😀😜👍

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178634942411.

