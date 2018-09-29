« burningmine:Heliotrope Ridge, July 2018

Sometimes

Sometimes

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178587161991.

Tags: lizard, reptile, romero canyon, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at 5:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.