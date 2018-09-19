lazyjacks:Beetle, 1887-06-25Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic…
Beetle, 1887-06-25
Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic collection
Historic New England
Reference Code PC047.02.0480.01353
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178256283781.
Beetle, 1887-06-25
Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic collection
Historic New England
Reference Code PC047.02.0480.01353
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178256283781.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.