« anonsally: Photos from Day 15 of German Vacation: Düsseldorf…

lazyjacks:Beetle, 1887-06-25Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic…

lazyjacks:

Beetle, 1887-06-25
Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic collection
Historic New England
Reference Code PC047.02.0480.01353

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178256283781.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.