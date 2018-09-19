anonsally: Photos from Day 15 of German Vacation: Düsseldorf…
Photos from Day 15 of German Vacation: Düsseldorf museums, mostly
Top row: A scenic view of K21, the museum we visited first
Row 2: Inside K21: Looking up from the lobby; the view from the 4th floor
Row 3: The museum café decor was a bit different from that of the lobby!
Row 4: some lichen, possibly with moss; a luxury department store
Row 5: panorama from the front of K20, the museum we visited later, including the poster of the exhibition we saw
Row 6: an embossed design by Anni Albers
Row 7: a weaving (in cotton and linen), titled “Pictographic”, by Anni Albers
