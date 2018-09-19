« valkyriesbrunnhildes: You’ll pay for this.No, I got paid for…

Photos from Day 15 of German Vacation: Düsseldorf museums, mostly

anonsally:

Photos from Day 15 of German Vacation: Düsseldorf museums, mostly

Top row: A scenic view of K21, the museum we visited first

Row 2: Inside K21: Looking up from the lobby; the view from the 4th floor

Row 3: The museum café decor was a bit different from that of the lobby!

Row 4: some lichen, possibly with moss; a luxury department store

Row 5: panorama from the front of K20, the museum we visited later, including the poster of the exhibition we saw

Row 6: an embossed design by Anni Albers

Row 7: a weaving (in cotton and linen), titled “Pictographic”, by Anni Albers

