acryptozoo:

Pectoral Sandpiper (Calidris melanotos)

#303

Another one where I chase the reported bird before work, spend a couple of hours enjoying other birds but not the one Iā€™m hoping for, give up and start to head back, and boom; there it is.

Distant views and crappy photos, but definitely the bird. šŸ˜€šŸ‘

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, pesa.