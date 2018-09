Long-billed Curlew (Numenius americanus)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178171224471.

Tags: birds, lbcu, long-billed curlew, i got a new camera, it’s pretty modest as cameras go, but it’s a big step up from digiscoping, still learning how to use it, but this lbcu took pity on me, and struck a nice pose.