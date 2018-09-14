« debunkshy: American DipperCatwalk Trail, NM24 June 2018

directedbysnyder:Constantly talking isn’t necessarily…

directedbysnyder:

Constantly talking isn’t necessarily communicating.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) dir. Michel Gondry

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178077295818.

