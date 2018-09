speakingofnature:

The Short-billed Dowitcher (Limnodromus griseus) is a strong and rapid flyer. They primarily nest in northern Canada. It wasn’t until the early 1900s that their nests and eggs were discovered.

#299

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177998401156.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, sbdo.