permagrinphoto: Eastern Kingbird  #293The last few days have…

Eastern Kingbird

#293

The last few days have been kind of out of control bird-wise. This morning there was a report of an Eastern Kingbird at Lake Los Carneros. It was a while before I could get up there, but I gave it a try. No luck at first, though I did get an extended look at a Virginia Rail, which was a first for me. (I’d heard them before, and added them to the county year list a while ago based on that, but it was awesome to actually see one.)

After a while I gave up and went back to the parking lot, intending to have a quick look for the Summer Tanager that had been seen there a few times in the past week before heading home. There were a few Western Tanagers that kept me busy for a while, and by the time I’d finished I figured it was worth taking one more turn down to the lake to see if the Eastern Kingbird had come back.

I got down there, confirmed that it wasn’t there, and turned to leave for real. But as I was walking away, almost wistfully, I listened to the Eastern Kingbird call on the Sibley app. Then, behind me, I thought I heard the same call.

I turned around and there it was. Yowza.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, eaki.