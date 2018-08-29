shipwreckedcomedy:

We’ve wrapped production on our newest major project, American Whoopee. We are so excited to bring you this very silly 1920′s silent film spoof and so thankful to all of you who donated to help make it happen. After two wonderful days at the YouTube Space last week, we’ve already seen a rough cut and we are so thrilled with how the project is shaping up. Here are some photos from set taken by our fantastic set photographer and friend, Christopher Higgins. Stay tuned for many more to come! And see you at Buffer Festival! American Whoopee coming soon to Shipwrecked Comedy!

Definitely looking forward to seeing Julia Cho (along with everyone else)!

