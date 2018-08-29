« starxgoddess:John C. Adams, Meteoric Shower, as seen off Cape…
nanonaturalist: An adorable baby grackle 😂 Great-tailed Grackle…

nanonaturalist:

An adorable baby grackle
😂
Great-tailed Grackle (teenager, really) and mamma

Seen June 1 / Posted Aug 10, 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177519214472.

Tags: birds, gtgr.

