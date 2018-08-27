womenwearingwolves:

I’m pretty excited for my big trip September 9. For six weeks I’m on a paid sabbatical. I’ve been at my job for thirteen years since I was 21 years old. I took a few mini-breaks (you may read that as meltdowns…) where I worked from home for a bit, etc., and I’ve followed our company through four offices and innumerable staff situations. I’ve been everything from the lowest on the totem pole to almost the tippy top, and everywhere in between. I’ve handled every aspect of this work except signing the checks.

I’m relieved for the break in time, life, and space. I’m looking forward to the AirBNB “experiences” I’ve signed up for throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. I’m going to horseback ride through the forest and do yoga at waterfalls and read thousands of pages of fiction. If all goes well. I’m going to drive much further than I’ve ever driven before.

My heart is full of love and anticipation.