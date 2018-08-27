« womenwearingwolves: I’m pretty excited for my big trip September 9.  For six weeks I’m on a paid…
undergroundrenegade: tightest-of-pants: capacity: autohaste: …

undergroundrenegade:

tightest-of-pants:

capacity:

autohaste:

If depression was a musical

This is a bop

Okay so I watched this for the millionth time (because it is a MOOD) and I got to recognizing this girl’s face

so I decided to look her up and it turns out that this is a woman named Lauren Lopez and that this musical was put on by Starkid, the same group that did A Very Potter Musical.

So far, my suspicions were matching up with the direction my research had been going in, so I look up who Lauren played in AVPM and y’all 

This was EXACTLY who I thought she was.

Yo lauren lopez is ICONIC

She’s also the voice of the computer in Ashley Clement’s new SONA series! 🙂👍

