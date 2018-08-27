undergroundrenegade: tightest-of-pants: capacity: autohaste: …
If depression was a musical
This is a bop
Okay so I watched this for the millionth time (because it is a MOOD) and I got to recognizing this girl’s face
so I decided to look her up and it turns out that this is a woman named Lauren Lopez and that this musical was put on by Starkid, the same group that did A Very Potter Musical.
So far, my suspicions were matching up with the direction my research had been going in, so I look up who Lauren played in AVPM and y’all
This was EXACTLY who I thought she was.
Yo lauren lopez is ICONIC
She’s also the voice of the computer in Ashley Clement’s new SONA series! 🙂👍
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177450819406.
Tags: ashley clements, lauren lopez, sona, and other people who are iconic.