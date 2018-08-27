undergroundrenegade: tightest-of-pants: capacity: autohaste: …

tightest-of-pants:

capacity:

autohaste: If depression was a musical This is a bop

Okay so I watched this for the millionth time (because it is a MOOD) and I got to recognizing this girl’s face

so I decided to look her up and it turns out that this is a woman named Lauren Lopez and that this musical was put on by Starkid, the same group that did A Very Potter Musical.

So far, my suspicions were matching up with the direction my research had been going in, so I look up who Lauren played in AVPM and y’all

This was EXACTLY who I thought she was.