Final American Whoopee Cast Announcement: Julia Cho as Hildy We are so excited to welcome Julia Cho to the Shipwrecked family as our final American Whoopee cast member! We can’t wait to be on set with these fine folk in less than a week! Help Shipwrecked Comedy bring American Whoopee to life!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177395533046.

Tags: well, for me, here we are, and, it pretty much all started with julia’s charlotte, that was the performance that pulled me in.