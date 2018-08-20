« mashamorevna: “If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I bet they’d live a lot…

forevernoon: Santa Ynez Oaks by Eyvind Earle. Magic Realism….

forevernoon:

Santa Ynez Oaks by Eyvind Earle. Magic Realism. landscape

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177210288113.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.