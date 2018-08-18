chandelyer:Ziad Nakad ‘Elevation’ f/w 2018-2019 couture…
Ziad Nakad ‘Elevation’ f/w 2018-2019 couture collection
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177138497365.
Tags: fashion.
Ziad Nakad ‘Elevation’ f/w 2018-2019 couture collection
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177138497365.
Tags: fashion.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at 12:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.