anonsally:

Photo from a couple of weeks ago. @lies, I think this is a black-crowned night heron, with breeding plumage? That’s my tentative ID, anyway. I’d never seen one before. Not sure what it was doing in this sort of urban area, but we were only a couple of blocks from the water.

Black-crowned Night-Heron all the way! 😀👍

Tags: birds, bcnh, technically i wouldnt say breeding plumage, since they apparently just have a single adult plumage, but this one certainly appears to be an adult.