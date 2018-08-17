« decision: by haley luna

unacaritafeliz: pyonkotchi: Every1 on tumblr w some one word url ends up being racist or a scammer…

unacaritafeliz:

pyonkotchi:

Every1 on tumblr w some one word url ends up being racist or a scammer or something.

Someone gets popular bc they had a url like “Star” or “ocean” :^) and 2 weeks later there’s like 5 callouts for this guy for saying slurs and using a pyramid scheme to deal cocaine and setting up a fake gofundme so they could buy hentai or something

@lies is the most problematic member of the one word url squad.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177098241691.

Tags: lies tumblr url.

