unacaritafeliz: pyonkotchi: Every1 on tumblr w some one word url ends up being racist or a scammer…
Every1 on tumblr w some one word url ends up being racist or a scammer or something.
Someone gets popular bc they had a url like “Star” or “ocean” :^) and 2 weeks later there’s like 5 callouts for this guy for saying slurs and using a pyramid scheme to deal cocaine and setting up a fake gofundme so they could buy hentai or something
@lies is the most problematic member of the one word url squad.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177098241691.
Tags: lies tumblr url.