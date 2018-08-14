« most4rdently: “Time will explain.”

I only answer to this now.

I only answer to this now.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177002362416.

Tags: birdhaus, whitley birdhaus.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 at 2:53 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.