shipwreckedcomedy:

American Whoopee Cast Announcement: Mary Kate Wiles as Millie What a surprise! MK will be back as demure doll Millie Juniperscoop in American Whoopee. Let’s hope the jazz age doesn’t corrupt her! Help Shipwrecked bring American Whoopee to life!

