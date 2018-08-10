edinzphoto:

This is the most endangered gull in the world – New Zealand’s tarāpuka or black-billed gull. It’s found nowhere else in the world, and breeds on braided riverbeds in the South Island, one of our most threatened ecosystems. They’re nailed by invasive predators like stoats, and colonies are sometimes destroyed by people who think it’s fun to blast along the riverbeds in a 4WD. ⠀

⠀

So no, it’s not just another seagull. ⠀

⠀

#birdventurenz #aotearoa #conservation #endangeredspecies #seabird #worldseabirdday #threatenedspecies #birdbiology #seagull #gull #nzbirds #birdlife #portrait_perfection #feathered_perfection #feathered_finds #nikonnz #nikonnature #nikond500 #wanderwonder #exploretocreate #bethechange #wilderness_culture #wildnz #yourbestbirds #yourshotphotographer #natgeo #yearofthebird #yearofthebird2018 #racingextinction #beautifulbirds

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176851862064.

Tags: birds, bbgu, not like it has a north american bander code, but you know how it is, once you start something.