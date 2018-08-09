« propitlikeithot mentioned you on a post “Molded my hand today at my internship!” …

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176807672742.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, mono county, owens river road.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at 7:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as bestreplica. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out